Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 714,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,841 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for 2.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $17,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Ally Financial by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 282,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 152,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.66.

ALLY opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $44.33.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

