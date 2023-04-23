Analyzing Tio Tech A (TIOA) and Its Competitors

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) is one of 721 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Tio Tech A to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tio Tech A and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tio Tech A N/A N/A N/A Tio Tech A Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tio Tech A and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tio Tech A 0 0 0 0 N/A Tio Tech A Competitors 115 593 885 15 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 255.12%. Given Tio Tech A’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tio Tech A has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Tio Tech A and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tio Tech A N/A $7.22 million 27.51 Tio Tech A Competitors $1.36 billion -$8.27 million -8.11

Tio Tech A’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tio Tech A. Tio Tech A is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Tio Tech A has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tio Tech A’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of Tio Tech A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Tio Tech A shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Tio Tech A Company Profile

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

