Aragon Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $3.31 or 0.00011894 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $142.80 million and $10.33 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

