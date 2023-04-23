Archer Investment Corp Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.36. 2,186,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,705. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.65.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

