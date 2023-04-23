Archer Investment Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $177.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.69 and its 200 day moving average is $180.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

