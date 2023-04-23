Archer Investment Corp Purchases 5,598 Shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC)

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF makes up 1.1% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp owned about 0.11% of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNSC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $831,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 677.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 281.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RNSC stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

