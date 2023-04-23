Archer Investment Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,102,000 after buying an additional 135,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,534 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 498,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,744,000 after buying an additional 1,012,992 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,376. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.