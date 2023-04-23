Archer Investment Corp Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,432,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,591. The company has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

