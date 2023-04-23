Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 760 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,531,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IEF traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $98.57. 5,948,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,003,888. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.