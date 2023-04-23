Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,250,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.59. 2,762,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,660. The company has a market cap of $282.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $401.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

