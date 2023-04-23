Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $4.16 Million in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 365,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of VIXY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.89. 6,248,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.
ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Profile
The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.
