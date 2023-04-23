Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $4.16 Million in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 365,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VIXY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.89. 6,248,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Profile

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.