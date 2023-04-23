Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.68. 1,324,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,366. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $62.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

