Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $165,320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,516,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,758,000 after acquiring an additional 645,740 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,788,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,482,000 after acquiring an additional 63,426 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,542,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,131,000 after acquiring an additional 191,207 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,832,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594,745. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

