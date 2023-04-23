Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,177 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,985. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

