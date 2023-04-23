Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $212.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $551.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.39.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.