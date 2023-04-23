Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 633.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 60,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.1 %

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $178.09 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.31 and a 200-day moving average of $180.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Stories

