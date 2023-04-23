AVINOC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $117,249.92 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AVINOC has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $74.21 million and $117,249.92 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC’s genesis date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

