BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.70 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $613.14 million and $19.70 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000240 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004476 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003652 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001149 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000063 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $29,416,417.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.