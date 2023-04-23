BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.70 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $613.14 million and $19.70 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009676 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003830 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003681 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004476 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001053 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003652 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002986 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001149 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
