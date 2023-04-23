BitTorrent-New Hits Market Cap of $615.08 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $615.08 million and approximately $20.49 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004535 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003695 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001162 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000063 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $29,416,417.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

