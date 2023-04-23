BitTorrent-New Reaches Market Capitalization of $611.97 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $611.97 million and $20.41 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000242 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004470 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003669 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001162 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000063 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $29,416,417.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

