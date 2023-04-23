Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Intel by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 3,936,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 28,655,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,253,548. The company has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INTC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.