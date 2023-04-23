Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,551 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PAUG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.56. 500,318 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

