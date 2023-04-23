Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 489 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,296,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWN traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $135.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.41. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

