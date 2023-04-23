Cannell & Co. Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cannell & Co. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,544 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also

