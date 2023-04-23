Carlson Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,689 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $12,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,833,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,419,000 after buying an additional 811,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 157,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

