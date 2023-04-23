Carlson Capital Management Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,172 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

