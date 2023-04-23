Carlson Capital Management Purchases 5,018 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 591.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,686,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.62. 2,842,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $51.96.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

