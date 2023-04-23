Carlson Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $210.24. The stock had a trading volume of 377,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,350. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.58.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

