Carlson Capital Management Reduces Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,710 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.49% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $22,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. 762,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,564. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

