Carlson Capital Management Sells 45 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carlson Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $316.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,002,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,136,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $335.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

