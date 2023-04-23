Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 10.4% This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $553.28 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,662,596,312 coins and its circulating supply is 10,948,483,501 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,660,822,160 with 10,946,817,982 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05186291 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $14,457,104.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

