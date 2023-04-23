CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0782 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $63.02 million and $2.52 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00028900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020361 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018819 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001247 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,656.83 or 0.99950360 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07766322 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,569,483.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

