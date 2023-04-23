Channing Global Advisors LLC Acquires 3,653 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 3.1% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $204.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.24.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.