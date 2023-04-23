Channing Global Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Meta Platforms comprises 2.3% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $212.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $551.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.59 and its 200-day moving average is $150.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

