Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $150.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.39.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.