Clover Finance Price Hits $0.0586 on Exchanges (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $23.67 million and approximately $744,092.99 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 403,700,818 coins and its circulating supply is 199,243,579 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

