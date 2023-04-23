Crypterium 1-Day Volume Reaches $518,093.23 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Crypterium has a total market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $518,093.23 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Crypterium token can now be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,477,888 tokens. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

