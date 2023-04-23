Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,875 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Intel Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

