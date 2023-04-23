CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,844 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,485. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

