CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

