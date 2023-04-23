D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $10.69 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 29,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 479,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,097,000 after acquiring an additional 161,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $85.60 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

