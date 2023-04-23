D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 12,700 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 471,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 30,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 545,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 233,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

