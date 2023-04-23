Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 12.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 24.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR opened at $252.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.16.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

