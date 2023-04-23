Decentralized Social (DESO) Trading Up 5.9% This Week

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for about $13.32 or 0.00048552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $140.32 million and $365,384.05 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

