DeFiChain (DFI) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $316.50 million and $4.95 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001665 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,009,342,467 coins and its circulating supply is 691,706,893 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

