dForce USD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $38.03 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003633 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $38.03 million and approximately $2,680.60 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00312517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019712 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000775 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000760 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000174 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,858,376 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99495648 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,449.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

