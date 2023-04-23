dForce USD (USX) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $37.69 million and $3,142.76 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.53 or 0.00315569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012838 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019747 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000716 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000174 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,857,233 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99495648 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,449.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

