DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $35.91.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.