DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,500 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KJAN. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Acas LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS:KJAN opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.