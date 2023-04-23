Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Position Reduced by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 768.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,030,918 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

